Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGGZF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial started coverage on Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $36.25 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

