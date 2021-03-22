Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.09. 46,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,748,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Aemetis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $567.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter worth $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.