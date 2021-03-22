Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

AMTX opened at $19.86 on Friday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

