AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Now Covered by Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.05.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of -618.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.