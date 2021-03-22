Adam Valkin Sells 582,973 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $21,878,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Valkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Adam Valkin sold 179,961 shares of Vroom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $6,777,331.26.

On Friday, March 12th, Adam Valkin sold 142,934 shares of Vroom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $5,398,617.18.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of Vroom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $15,627,150.00.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,994 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,937,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 116.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,659 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 87.0% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 544,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

