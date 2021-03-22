Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of AFIB opened at $15.51 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

