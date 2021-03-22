Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,388 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 485,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 585,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,385,000 after purchasing an additional 96,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.