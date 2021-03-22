Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.30 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ACRHF stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Acreage has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Get Acreage alerts:

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.