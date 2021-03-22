AceD (ACED) Trading Up 435.2% This Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 435.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One AceD token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 435.2% higher against the US dollar. AceD has a market cap of $1.24 million and $247,215.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000058 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000834 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AceD Token Profile

AceD is a token. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,500,000 tokens. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.