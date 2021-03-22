Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) PT Raised to $13.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,550 in the last ninety days. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

