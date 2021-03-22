Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) PT Raised to $13.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.
Shares of ACEL stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.