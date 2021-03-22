Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $8.74 on Monday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

