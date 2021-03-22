Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $8.74 on Monday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77.
About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund
