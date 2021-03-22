AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Increased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $249,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $972,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $6,571,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $103.42 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

