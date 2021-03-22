Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €27.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.42 ($24.02).

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €23.38 ($27.51) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.01. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 52-week high of €23.62 ($27.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -15.59.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

