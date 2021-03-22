A.R.T. Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 148,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 68,225 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,573.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 47,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 45,826 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 25,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,736,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,080,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $140.96 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.33 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

