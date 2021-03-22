A.R.T. Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.6% of A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,654,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,259,000 after buying an additional 865,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,471,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,740,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,282,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,951,000 after buying an additional 294,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $59.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

