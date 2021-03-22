954 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Roku by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.37.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,567,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $347.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.70 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

