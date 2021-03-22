8,971 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NVT stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

