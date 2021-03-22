82,046 Shares in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EDOC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. 377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

