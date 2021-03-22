8,000 Shares in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,014.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 421,255 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 401,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 109,935 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.