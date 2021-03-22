$8.52 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.95 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $36.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.26 billion to $37.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.81 billion to $40.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 67,845,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,263,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.