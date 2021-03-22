$76.17 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post $76.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $76.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $72.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $339.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.10 million to $342.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $391.83 million, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $402.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

