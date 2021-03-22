695,491 Shares in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 695,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,127,000. 21Vianet Group makes up 0.2% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,106,000 after buying an additional 2,399,201 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,182,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,423,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,094,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,754 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

