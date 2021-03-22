67,477 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 67,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Etsy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

Shares of ETSY traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,620. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

