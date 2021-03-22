6,124 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PROG stock opened at $46.78 on Monday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.
In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.
PROG Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.
