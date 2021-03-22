6,124 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $46.78 on Monday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

