6,044 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by A.R.T. Advisors LLC

A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Arrow Electronics comprises 2.7% of A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $4,619,077.92. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

