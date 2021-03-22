5,702 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $66,548.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,231.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,866 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 330,450 shares of company stock worth $20,647,326 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTCT opened at $56.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

