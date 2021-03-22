568,765 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Bought by Cowbird Capital LP

Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 568,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,369,000. NCR accounts for about 9.4% of Cowbird Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cowbird Capital LP owned about 0.44% of NCR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $36.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

