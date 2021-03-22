$546.73 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post sales of $546.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $544.59 million. Amedisys reported sales of $491.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $838,228. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,218,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amedisys by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Amedisys by 354.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock remained flat at $$269.00 during midday trading on Friday. 439,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $153.15 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

