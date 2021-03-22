531,000 Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Purchased by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 531,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 1.05% of Surgery Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 800,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 10.8% during the third quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73,348 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $16,136,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.