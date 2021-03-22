4,996 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,996 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Xilinx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Xilinx by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $122.88 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average of $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

