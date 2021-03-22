$487.69 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce sales of $487.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.21 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $386.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 157,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 519,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,645,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,950,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,635. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

