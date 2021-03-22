4,335 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,335 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.