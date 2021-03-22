4,082 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Matson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATX opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

