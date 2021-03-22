4,034 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Purchased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,829,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

LPSN opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $2,452,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,480,580. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

