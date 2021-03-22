3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.80. 50,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $192.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.