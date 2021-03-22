3,808 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU stock opened at $91.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

