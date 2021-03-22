35,565 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 309,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,237. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

