35,177 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:CII opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.