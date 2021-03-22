34,561 Shares in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NASDAQ STX traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.88. 7,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,753. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $78.04. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

