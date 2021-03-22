277 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Reby Advisors LLC

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $230.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.63 and a 12-month high of $235.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

