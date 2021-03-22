276 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 764.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,766.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 86,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

PDD stock opened at $141.80 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.91. The stock has a market cap of $173.89 billion, a PE ratio of -155.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

