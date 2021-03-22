247,148 Shares in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Urovant Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

UROV stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $531.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $16.26.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

