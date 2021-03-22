2,218 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $147.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.44. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $166.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

