2,050,000 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Acquired by Atalan Capital Partners LP

Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,634,000. Altice USA accounts for about 6.9% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atalan Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.37% of Altice USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,920,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

ATUS opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

