20,050 Shares in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $513.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.