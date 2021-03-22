200,236 Shares in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Acquired by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned about 0.67% of ZAGG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ZAGG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ZAGG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ZAGG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ZAGG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZAGG during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZAGG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.29. 127,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. ZAGG Inc has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th.

ZAGG Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

