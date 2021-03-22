-$2.08 EPS Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.50). Wynn Resorts posted earnings of ($3.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($3.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $135.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.