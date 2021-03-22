198,804 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 198,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $59.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

