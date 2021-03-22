$192.80 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post $192.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.00 million and the highest is $193.60 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $176.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $879.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $926.50 million, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $958.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 439,533 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 756,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 156,525 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -473.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

