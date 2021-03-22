$189.40 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to post sales of $189.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.60 million and the highest is $192.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $185.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $767.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.70 million to $784.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $802.25 million, with estimates ranging from $760.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $57,198,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTA opened at $28.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $29.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

